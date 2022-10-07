Vivian Mae (nee Acker) Groft, 97 of Lancaster, PA passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at the Mennonite Home where she had resided for the past two years. She was the loving wife of the late Marlin Franklin "Whitey" Groft, mother of the late Charmaine Louise Groft Corslund spouse of the late Ray Corslund, Eric D. Groft of Annapolis and Brian L. Groft of Woodbridge, Virginia spouse of Bonny (nee Speitel) Groft, grandmother of Zane A. Corslund and spouse Kim of Collegeville, PA, Brian L. Groft, Jr. and spouse Ariel of Stafford, Virginia, Joshua Groft and Caleb Groft of Woodbridge, VA Forest Groft of Denver, CO, Avery Groft of Annapolis, MD, and great-grandmother of Ava and Alex Corslund of Collegeville, PA.
Vivian was born in Lancaster, PA in July 1925 to George McKinley Acker and Anna Mae (nee Martin-Cassell). Vivian graduated from West Chester State Teachers College with a B.A. in Music Education. She later received a Master of Education from Millersville State University with an emphasis on childhood development.
Vivian was first a Marine wife to husband Whitey Groft in Norfolk, VA then returned to Lancaster where she first taught at Leola High School as a music teacher and chorale arts director before taking time off to raise her three children. She returned to teaching at Willow Street Elementary School, part of the Lampeter-Strasburg School District, as a Kindergarten teacher for over 25 years.
She was a devout Christian and Martin Luther scholar. Vivian was baptized and married at St. John's Lutheran Church on West Orange Street in Lancaster, where she taught Sunday School for decades. Later in life, she became a member of Harvest Presbyterian Church in Willow Street.
Vivian was a devoted wife and mother, who exhibited patience and kindness in all she did. She was quiet, fiercely patriotic, scholarly, and humble. Vivian loved the chorale arts, played marimba in her youth for Fred Waring, taught piano, danced the jitterbug, and was a great swimmer starting at Brookside, then Golden Meadows, and including the Jersey shore and Ocean City, Maryland. Vivian loved to laugh, and her family will forever remember the laughter that was spurred on by the sitcoms that spanned her life: The Dick Van Dyke Show, Mary Tyler Moore, MASH, and Seinfeld. She made Lancaster's best ginger drop cookies, coleslaw, and fresh blueberry cream pie that her grandchildren will never forget.
She is survived by her adoring family: two sons, a daughter-in-law, six grandsons, two granddaughters-in-law, and two great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A graveside service will occur the following Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Riverview Burial Park, 1100 S. Duke St, Lancaster, PA 17603 with Reverend Jim Furey of Harvest Presbyterian Church officiating. Friends and Family are invited to a memorial lunch for Vivian and her daughter Charmaine at The Greenfield Inn following the graveside service.
Contributions may be made in her memory to Music for Everyone, 42 North Prince Street, Lancaster, PA or by clicking the following link: https://musicforeveryone.org/donate/
