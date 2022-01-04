Vivian M. Danz, 83, of New Providence, PA passed away following a brief illness at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital on Thursday, December 23, 2021, with her family by her side. She was the widow of Kenneth A. Danz who passed away on June 16, 2019. Born in Lebanon, PA she was the daughter of the late Cyril P. and Ellen W. Shutter Esbenshade.
Vivian had been employed as a seamstress for the former Tidy Products, Quarryville and as a machine operator for both KD Tool and Exide.
She enjoyed sewing, roller skating, dancing, bowling, and going to craft shows.
Surviving her are two sons, Kenneth A. (Della) Danz, Jr., of Townsend, DE, Allen E. Danz of Freehold, NJ; 4 grandsons, Timothy Danz, Christopher Danz, Zachary Danz, Joshua Danz; 7 great-grandchildren, Austin Saunders, Hunter Saunders, Avery Danz, Alyssa Danz, Aubrey Danz, Jackson Musser, Clark Danz; a brother-in-law, Albert L. Danz; and a sister-in-law, Jean Hall.
She was preceded in death by 2 daughters, Dawn Marie and Fawn Louise; 8 siblings, Cyril S. Esbenshade, Jr., Hattie, Mease, Wayne Esbenshade, Frieda Hoover, Catherine Shenk, William Esbenshade, Delbert Esbenshade, and Sylvia Esbenshade.
Interment will be private in Smithville Church of God Cemetery. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsandshivery.com
