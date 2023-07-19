Vivian Landis Aichele

Vivian L. Aichele, 84, passed away at her Lititz home on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Grace (Adams) Landis. Her husband, Harry T. Aichele died in 2020.
Vivian graduated from Lititz High School, Class of 1956, the year she was selected to be Lititz Queen of Candles. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Church in Lititz.
She worked in sales for many years, including real estate and as sales manager for Holiday Inn. Vivian dearly loved teaching her baton students for over 25 years, The Lititz Majorettes and Rangerettes, and their performances in parades throughout Pennsylvania including three years in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade. She began teaching in 1952 and eventually taught second generation students. Vivian co-owned Keath's Family Restaurant and she hosted at The Toll Gate Inn Restaurant.
Vivian was a past president of Lititz Lioness Club. She enjoyed sewing, flower arranging, sketching, and bowling at Dutch Lanes in the Senior League. Vivian loved to be around people all the time.
Her family includes three sons, Bryan Keath (Debra), Kent Keath (Rose) of Ephrata, and Brent Keath (Jill) of Ephrata; three stepchildren, Brenda Aichele Kammerer (Keith), David Aichele (Betsy), and Tricia Aichele Hillegas; three grandchildren, several step-grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and her sister Audrey Long (Randy) of Lititz. In addition to husband Harry, Vivian was preceded in death by her son Webb L. Keath in 2019, and her sisters, Nancy Eckert (Carl) and Marylin Zong (Gary).
A viewing will take place Monday, July 24, 2023, from 9-10 AM, followed by the funeral at 10 AM with The Rev. Ryan Taylor officiating, at Trinity E.C. Church, 44 E. Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be in New Evangelical Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com