Vivian L. (Weit) Stauffer departed from her earthly life on January 12, 2023, while residing at Maple Farms, Akron, at the age of 90.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday, February 19th from 2 to 3 PM, at Hopeland United Methodist Church 295 North Clay Road, Lititz, followed by a "Celebration of Life" service at 3PM.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
