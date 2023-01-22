Vivian L. (Weit) Stauffer departed from her earthly life on January 12, 2023, while residing at Maple Farms Akron, at the age of 90. She was born in Ephrata, to her late parents Stanley and Florence Weit. Vivian was the wife of 70 years to the late Clarence R. Stauffer. Together, while raising their five children, Clarence and Vivian, farmed Sunny Craft Farm, a dairy and poultry farm in Clay Township, from 1951 to1976.
Vivian was an active member of Hopeland United Methodist Church, where she served on many committees, including youth leader, kitchen committee, and communion preparation. She was active in Young Farmers, Farm Women Society #3, and an active member of the Baron Stiegel Lions Club.
Vivian is survived by five children; Earl C. Stauffer, husband of Barbara (Bixler), Nanette S., wife of Cecil Whitley, Rhoda F., wife of Michael Mountz, Yvonne F., wife of Charles T. Aughinbaugh, Alice Kay, wife of William Ulrich; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Weit; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren, with 2 more coming; 3 step grandchildren; 12 step great-grandchildren; and 2 step great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Nancy (Weit) Ditzler; a brother, Nelson Weit, and two grandchildren, Tara and Trisha Horst.
Vivian was a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, farmer, waitress, nurse's aide, and a friend, she always opened her home and kitchen to anyone, including the very famous Christmas morning breakfasts.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday, February 19th from 2 to 3 PM, at Hopeland United Methodist Church, 295 North Clay Road, Lititz, followed by a "Celebration of Life" service at 3 PM.
Memorial contributions in Vivian's memory may be made to Hopeland United Methodist Church, 295 N. Clay Road, Lititz, PA 17543, or Baron Stiegel Lions Club, 1330 Forest Hill Road, Stevens, PA 17578.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
