Vivian L. Snader, 91, of Brickerville, and recently of West Chester, died peacefully on Monday, March 20, 2023 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Howard M. and Anna Getz Shenk. Vivian was the loving wife of the late Charles R. "Bob" Snader for 65 years until his death in September 2013.
She was a 1948 graduate of Lititz High School. For over 20 years Vivian was the restaurant manager for The Brickerville House. Her interests included vegetable gardening, baking, and reading. Vivian was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She cherished all the time she could spend with her family.
Surviving is a son, Thomas D. husband of Anna Marie Snader of West Chester; two daughters: Sharon wife of Douglas J. Moore, and Linda M. Hauck all of Lancaster; five grandchildren: Kristina, Andrea, Monica, Dani, Theodore; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Rhoda wife of David Forry of Lititz. Preceding her in death is a son, Kenneth R. Snader, and a grandson, Douglas C. Moore.
All are invited to a gathering of friends and family at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Monday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the gathering. Interment will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Brickerville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Vivian's memory to Lititz Public Library, 651 Kissel Hill Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com