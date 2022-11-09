Vivian Jean Shue, 92, of Mount Joy went to be with her Lord and Savior with her family by her side on Friday, November 4, 2022. She was the wife of the late Clarence James Shue, who passed away in 2006. They were married for 52 years.
Jean was a graduate of Mount Joy High School, Class of 1949. She was first employed by the former SICO Co. as a key punch operator. She also worked for a short time at Longenecker's Hatchery and the former Johnson's Bus Services as an aide. The majority of her life was spent as a homemaker, lovingly devoted to her family.
When she was a young girl, her church home was the Mount Joy Church of God. In later years, she attended Calvary Bible Church, where she took her children and assisted with Sunday School. Jean enjoyed long car rides, eating out with family, visiting Historic Gettysburg, roller skating, and watching old movies. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, with whom she shared her love of candy by always having plenty on hand.
Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and May (Shickley) Meyers. She was preceded in death by her son, John Roger Shue, two sisters, and four brothers. She is survived by four children: Susan L. (Dennis) Ricedorf, and James M. Shue, both of Elizabethtown, and Sandra J. Schmoel, and Mary Lynn Shue, both of Mount Joy. Also surviving are six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
She was lovingly known as "Jean," by most who knew her, "Nanny" by her grandchildren and "Nanny 2" by her great-grandchildren. She is going to be greatly missed by her family, who love her "to the moon and back," and "bunches and bunches!"
Services will be private and held at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the Salvation Army of Lancaster, 131 S. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603 would be deeply appreciated by her family. To leave an online condolence, please see her memorial page at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.