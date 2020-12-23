Vivian J. Walter, 82, of Brereton Manor, Washington Boro, formerly of Manheim, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020. She was the wife of the late John N. Walter, who passed away in 2008. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Christian and Myrtle Kuhn Hershey. Vivian worked at Hamilton Watch and also as a nurse's aide at Brethren Village before her retirement. She was a member of Lakeview Bible Church and enjoyed bowling, hiking, crossword puzzles, flowers, gardening, watching game shows, road trips to the mountains, playing piano, and loved Southern Gospel Music. Vivian was a great example for her family as to what a mother should be, and loved her Lord and Savior and reading the Bible. She loved her family unconditionally all of her life and was concerned for them and others before herself. She taught them the great value of family and loved them, her siblings, and all extended family. As she got older, she lost friends, but made new ones. She also loved the staff at Brereton Manor and had an infectious laugh. Vivian was and always will be near and dear to the hearts of her family, until one day seeing her again!
She is survived by two daughters: Ginger D. (Steven H.) Kelshaw, Mountville and Rebecca L. (Gerald L.) Boll, Manheim. Five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Four sisters: her twin, Dorothy (Edward) Longenecker, Lancaster; Doris Hershey, Lititz; Beverly Geib, East Petersburg; and Donna Wagaman, Columbia. She was preceded in death by three brothers: Lloyd, Richard and John Hershey.
The Family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff, doctors and nurses at Brereton Manor and LGH for the care shown to them.
The Private Funeral Service and Burial will be at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
