Vivian J. Fahnestock

Vivian J. "Toddy" Fahnestock, 96, of Lititz, passed away at her residence on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was the wife of the late Wayne G. Fahnestock Jr. who passed away in 2004. Born in Indiana, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lester M. and Mildred E. Watt Dietrich.
A graduate of Lititz High School she was in the court of the first Queens of Candles Pageant in Lititz in 1942. She was surprised to be nominated as she had just moved to Lititz that year.
Vivian was a homemaker, but was employed at the Animal Trap Company, to support the WW 2 effort and later on held various positions elsewhere including caring for the Linden Hall stables. She enjoyed bird watching, bowling, the horse trade, travel shows, and the shore. She was a member of the Lititz Womens Club and St Pauls Lutheran Church. She also loved crossword puzzles, and her grandchildren referred to her as the "Walking Encyclopedia"
Vivian is survived by her three sons: Wayne G. III, married to Janet of Akron, Mark D. married to Alicia of New York, NY, and Lee B. married to Mollie of Coatesville; her 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and her brother, Lester C. Dietrich of Paradise. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Ariana Fahnestock.
Services will be private. Please make contributions in Vivian's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
