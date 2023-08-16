Vivian Irene Hess, 93, of Christiana, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at her home. Born in Bart Twp., she was the daughter of the late Silas E. and Elsie I. (Reinhart) Rice. She was the loving wife of the late Elam R. Hess.
Vivian graduated from Colerain and Quarryville High Schools. She owned and operated the former Bartville Store with her late husband. She also served as tax collector for Bart Twp. Vivian was a member of the former Colerain Baptist Church and Farm Women # 20.
Vivian is survived by her son, Thomas M., husband of Faye Hess of Christiana; 2 grandchildren, Amy Stackhouse and Neal Hess, both of Parkesburg; a step grandson, Troy Hiatt of Providence Twp; 8 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, 3 step great grandchildren, 1 step great-great grandchild; and two sisters, Frances Urban of Mountville; and Barbara Vest of Wakefield. She was preceded in death by a son, Michael E. Hess and 2 great-great grandchildren.
A private graveside service and interment will take place in the Colerain Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Memories can be shared at