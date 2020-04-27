Vivian C. Scifers, 86, of Lancaster and Vero Beach, FL entered into God's Kingdom on Friday, April 24, 2020 after a brief illness.
Vivian was born on July 25, 1933 in Philadelphia, PA to Edith and John T. Reuter. She was the youngest of seven girls. She graduated from West Philadelphia High School in December 1950. Vivian and her loving husband John Ronald (Ron) Scifers were married on October 4, 1952 and enjoyed over 67 wonderful years of marriage.
Vivian was truly a people-person who always looked for and found the good in everyone she met. She was selfless, always putting other's needs before her own. Vivian was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Lancaster, where she previously served as a Sunday School teacher, and the Donegal Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a dedicated election poll worker for more than 40 years. She enjoyed visiting with her sons and grandchildren, playing cards, dancing, and playing Bocce at Valleybrook and Vista Royale.
Vivian is survived by her husband, sons, John Ronald Scifers, Jr. of Euharlee, GA and James Scifers of Bethlehem, daughter-in-law Lori Mitchell Scifers, and five grandchildren; Jacob, Jonathan, and Katherine of Sylva, NC and John III and Lindsay of Euharlee, GA as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, a memorial service honoring Vivian's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, it is Vivian's sincerest wish that each of you enjoy the activity that makes you happiest and remember that good health, family, and friends are the most precious gifts of all. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »