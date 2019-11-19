Mrs. Vivian Beatrice Piersol, age 103, of Glenmoore, passed away Monday morning, November 11, 2019, at Hickory House Nursing Home in Honey Brook.
She was born November 3, 1916, in Altoona Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Harry and Laura Crosson.
Vivian was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Norman Piersol; three siblings, Marion Ebling, Fredrick Crosson, Harry Crosson Jr.; one son, Ronald Piersol Sr.; and her great-granddaughter, Amanda Piersol.
She was a member of Central Presbyterian Church, and a homemaker. A devout Christian, her and Norman loved to volunteer at their church and other charitable causes. She loved to paint and created a number of beautiful works of art over the years. Vivian also enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, hosting countless family gatherings and Saturday night pinochle. She was also known for her famous pies and cooking.
Vivian is survived by one son, Larry Piersol; five grandchildren, Ronald Piersol Jr., Patricia Vilcheck, Timothy Piersol, Larry Piersol Jr., Victoria Zimmerman; seven great-grandchildren, Shawn Eshleman, Ashley Eshleman, Ryan Eshleman, Dillon Piersol, Jenna Piersol, Cody, Libby; and five great-great-grandchildren, Paris Eshleman, Lucas Eshleman, Lilly Eshleman, Ariana Mitchell, Deandre Crowder. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Central Presbyterian Church in Downingtown with a reception in the Fellowship Hall to follow.
A greeting period with the family will begin at 10:15 a.m before the service.