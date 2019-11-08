Vittoria M. Borsellino, 85, formerly of Lancaster, passed away at her Mount Joy residence on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born in Camden, NJ, to the late Anthony and Hilda (Ciccarelli) DiRenzo. Vittoria was married to her husband Salvatore "Sam" Borsellino for 50 years before he died in 2006.
A high school graduate, she worked at Joseph's Beauty Salon in New Jersey. Vittoria then worked as clerk at Watt & Shand Department Store. She had volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital, Community Hospital and Lancaster General Hospital.
She was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church. Vittoria loved her great-grandkids. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews.
Surviving Vittoria are her daughter Hilda A., wife of Charles Neidert; four grandchildren, Monique, wife of Sean Houseknecht, Matthew Antol, Jessica, wife of Justin Ridgway and Meghann Neidert; and four great-grandchildren, Garrett Breneman, Clara Houseknecht, Zackary Antol and Jeremy Lueders.
In addition to her parents and husband, Vittoria was preceded in death by her daughter, Vincenza Marie Mineo in 2015, and her siblings, Joseph DiRenzo, Sr., Angiolina DiRenzo and Diana DiRenzo.
The family wants to thank Julie Hillard, Jessica Templeton and Nicole Still of Grane Hospice for the special care given to Vickie.
A viewing will take place on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 10:30 AM to 12 PM, followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM with The Rev. Allan F. Wolfe as Celebrant, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church. Interment in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Please omit flowers.
Memorial contributions can be made to Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
