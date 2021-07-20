Viriato E. "Ed" da Silva, 92, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Fairmount Homes.
He was born in New Bedford, MA, to the late Fernando and Maria (Lima) da Silva and was the husband of the late Carmen E. (Nieves) da Silva who passed away October 4, 2020.
Ed was a bus driver for MABSTOA in Manhattan for more than 25 years before retiring. He enjoyed building craft buses from balsa wood complete with seats and headlights. He always had a great sense of humor.
Ed in survived by ten daughters, Alicia, wife of Herman Schorkhuber, Nancy Scott, companion of Tony Allison, Tami, wife of Mike Kanode, Traci, wife of Chris McGlinchey, Toni, wife of David Kuguru, Terri, wife of George Hiller, Karen, Lisa, Kim, Tammy Jo and five sons, John, Tim, Michael, William, Jose da Silva; a brother, Fernando, husband of Carmen da Silva and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021, 1:00 PM at the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 319 Wabash Road, Ephrata.
If desired, memorial contributions in Ed's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
