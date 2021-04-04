Virginia R. "Ginny" Zimmerman

Virginia Rose Zimmerman, 102, of Landis Homes Retirement Community, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Herbert J. and Esther R. (Bigler) Blankenmyer and the wife of Charles M. Zimmerman who preceded her in death in 1988.
Ginny worked as an office clerk for many years, first with Science Press and then with the American Lung Association. A member of Grace E.C. Church, East Petersburg, she was a loving and nurturing mother and grandmother. Ginny loved to travel and play Pinochle and Bridge. She was a member of the Millersville Women's Club and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star #315.
Ginny is survived by her daughter-in-law, Cynthia L. Zimmerman and her grandson, Lee Allen Zerphey. She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis C. Zimmerman; a grandson, Matthew Win Zerphey; and two brothers, Herbert J. Blankenmyer, Jr. and Barry Blankenmyer.
Ginny was a remarkable woman, always stylishly dressed, upbeat and had a smile for everyone she met. Her favorite reply when asked how she was doing was, "I'm terrific." Her infectious sense of humor and passion for living each day to the fullest made a lasting impression on all of us who were blessed to have known her.
Due to current health concerns, Memorial Services for Ginny will be private and at the convenience of the family. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Riverview Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Ginny's memory be made to the Sharing and Caring Fund at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543.