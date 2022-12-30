Virginia R. "Ginny" Goodman, 89, formerly of Lititz, passed away on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home after a lengthy illness. Born in East Hempfield Township, Ginny was the daughter of the late Sarah V. (Gruber) Smith and the step daughter of the late Elwood Smith.
Ginny shared 63 years of marriage with her loving husband, Carl S. Goodman, before his passing on September 21, 2018. Mom and Dad enjoyed many trips to Dewey Beach and she loved spending time with her family, Friday shopping trips with her sister Lucy, driving her silver mustang around Lititz, and cheering for the Steelers. She enjoyed visiting Gettysburg, especially having lunch at the Dobbin House Tavern and touring the Battlefield. Ginny worked most recently as a bartender at the Lititz VFW where she enjoyed spending time with many of her close friends. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary.
Our mother enjoyed worshipping at the Hollidaysburg Veteran's Home on Sundays and participating in activities. The family sincerely thanks the staff at Hollidaysburg Veterans Home for all the exceptional care they provided to both our mother and father during the time they both resided at the home.
Surviving family includes her daughters, Robin, wife of Kurt Hoover of Broad Top, PA, and Carla Phillips, companion of Thomas Dayhoff, of Lititz; son, Carl B. "Brett" Goodman, husband of Elaina of Lititz; three grandchildren, Whitney, wife of Richard Olenhouse, Jeremy Goodman, husband of Shane, and Derek Goodman; and three great-grandchildren, Austin Olenhouse, Logan Goodman, and Jade Eckenrode.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ginny was preceded in death by her siblings, Donald Kling, Lucille "Lucy" Duncan, Edward Kling, and most recently William "Bill" Kling on December 7, 2022.
Her family will receive friends and family from 10 to 11 AM, followed by the funeral service at 11 AM, on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 127 S. Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be at Longenecker's Cemetery, Lititz.
Please omit flowers. Kindly consider a memorial contribution to Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home, P.O. Box 319, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648, Attn: Revenue Office.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »