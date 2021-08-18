Virginia Payne McCreary

A most unique and wonderful life ended too soon on August 15th, 2021 when Ginny McCreary passed away following a courageous and unrelenting battle with a rare form of Sarcoma Cancer at the age of 34. Ginny passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family who held hands while wiping away tears of sorrow. Yet only the night before the very same people surrounded Ginny while wiping away tears of laughter.
Because Ginny was funny.
Remembering Ginny without laughing is like remembering her beloved Ocean Isle Beach without the ocean. Even in her final grave days, Ginny elicited more laughter than tears from her caretakers. Whether she was providing sharp-tongued commentary on current events, or just correcting something in the room that was annoying her, Ginny could not help but be funny every few minutes.
This is who Ginny always was. Back to her High School Days at Manheim Township with the Seven and her college days at Elon, Ginny brought an indescribable wit to every situation she was in. It could only be described as Ginny because the workings of her brain defied logic and classification, but you never wanted to miss what she said next.
It's an erroneous cliché to say they broke the mold when they made Ginny: More accurate to say they never finished building the mold. Ginny was always a bit off in the most wondrous way possible. Except when it came to bringing sunshine to the lives of those around her.
Because Ginny was loving.
Ginny leaves behind two children - Elener "Ellie" August (5) and Frances "Frannie" Baker (3). She loved them more than any measure could quantify. Ginny truly flourished when becoming a mother: it was her calling and it's impossible to overstate the impact she had on the girls. Exhausted and battered from treatment, their mom never showed those signs when playing with her little girls. Every ounce of love in her heart poured into those two kids and they never received a drop of difference between the time before she was sick and after.
Her husband, Ryan M. McCreary, shared in her love for their children and for each other. It's rare to see a couple so effortlessly love one another the way Ginny and Ryan did. They were best friends, complimented each other perfectly and loved being with each other more than anything. From Friday night dinners out, to frequent binge watches, to tolerating each other's musical tastes and sports fandoms – their love was apparent and aspirational to everyone around them.
Ginny's love extended far beyond her immediate family. She loved being a member of the larger McCreary family, fitting in from day one. Her dogs Larry and Ozzy got more love than any canine on the planet. To those who knew her well, Ginny's loving nature was abundant and in no way surprising.
Because Ginny learned from the best.
Ginny and her mom, Roberta "Robbie" Little Payne, were best friends. While that is the plot of ‘Gilmore Girls' (their favorite show), it was actually true! They talked and texted like teenagers throughout Ginny's entire adulthood sharing more candid conversations than a million mothers and daughters. Ginny's mom is truly one-in-a-million.
And that sense of humor? It came from her father August "Gus" Lueders Payne, a man of too many stories to tell, but whose legacy was manifest in his daughter's joyful personality and the way she always tried to lift the spirits of whoever was in the room.
And Ginny will continue to do just that.
Because Ginny lives on.
While Sarcoma may have taken Ginny's body, her spirit and humor will live on through her children, her family and more friends than space will allow to list. For somebody who pursued life with purpose and passionate abandon, it's fitting that Ginny is survived not only by so many people who love her so much, but has also left a legacy through Spin4Gin: her charity dedicated to finding a cure for Sarcoma.
She would like to thank everyone at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, The Cleveland Clinic, Penn Medicine and Memorial Sloan Kettering for providing expert care in helping her battle this terrible disease, and extend her deepest gratitude to everyone who supported and prayed for her throughout this time. Whenever you see a sunflower or a cardinal, please think of Ginny.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11 AM under the tent at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral, Jr., Funeral Home & Crematory 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. There will not be a visitation prior to the Memorial Service, however we encourage friends to arrive between 10 AM-11 AM to take a seat and gather together. The McCreary and Payne family kindly request that attendees dress casual and to wear a mask out of respect for Ginny and other immunocompromised attendees.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ginny's memory may be made to her Sarcoma research efforts to www.Spin4Gin.com/donate-now or Venmo @spin4gin.
Ginny's Memorial Service will be Livestreamed and recorded and will be available on her obituary page where you can also leave the family online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com