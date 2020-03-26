Virginia P. "Ginny" Fichtner, 79, of Lititz, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her home in Brunnerville. Born August 25, 1940, in Lancaster County, she was a daughter of the late Harry H. Paes and Ruth (Todd) Paes.
She graduated from Solanco High School. She retired from Bob's Market in Lititz after many years of service in the Bakery and Deli. She enjoyed cooking, baking, quilting, candy making, and her friends. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was always there to lend a helping hand.
Surviving Ginny are her 2 sons, Gregory Fichtner of Delaware, and Todd Fichtner of Lititz; 2 daughters, Laurie Fichtner and Kathlene Yellets both of Lititz; and 2 grandchildren, Gwendolyn and Gabrielle.
She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Veryl A. Fichtner.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ginny's name to Lancaster Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
