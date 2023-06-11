Virginia P. (Ginny) Nonnenmocher, age 89 died June 1, 2023 at St. Anne's Retirement Community.
Born in East Lampeter Township on June 24, 1933, she was the daughter of the late William E. and Clara Irene Shade Piehler.
She was the wife of the late Leon K. Nonnenmocher for 61 years. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Brian S. Nonnenmocher and two sisters, Wilma E. (Billie) Bitterman and Jean M. Kopp.
Virginia is survived by a son, Brad Nonnenmocher, husband of Sandy of Mount Joy, PA, two grandchildren, Kyle Nonnenmocher and Kaitlin Plekkenpol and four great grandchildren.
At Vrginia's request there will be no viewing. The graveside services and interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
