Virginia N. “Gini” Melhorn, 82, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Newport Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Rudolph) Nagle. Gini was the wife of Robert E. “Bob” Melhorn with whom she celebrated 63 years of marriage.
A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Gini took pride in her family and home.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Bob is a son, David Melhorn, husband of Cindy; a daughter-in-law, Michelle Melhorn; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ann Stuart of Jamestown, NY. She was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Melhorn.
A small private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers and sympathy cards please send contributions to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E Cypress St, Kennett Square, PA 19348. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com