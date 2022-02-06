Virginia May Truitt, 98, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Moravian Manor.
She was born in Linwood, PA, to the late Ermon and Nettie (Newsome) Obier and was the wife of the late John T. "Tom" Truitt, Jr.
She was the oldest member of Hopeland United Methodist Church.
Virginia was a homemaker and a professional drape maker. She was also a former member of Eastern Star Cloister Chapter #406, OES. She enjoyed reading, adult coloring and word searches.
Virginia is survived by her son, Rev. J. Thomas III, husband of Darlene (Elgin) Truitt of Akron; her daughter, Carole, wife of Kevin Creighton of West Chester; three grandchildren, Donya Galen, Kristin Pzedpelski, Justin Creighton; four great-grandchildren, Hannah Galen, Annika Galen, Emma Pzedpelski and LilyAnna Creighton and a sister, Christine, wife of the late William Hickey of Oxford,
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan Creighton.
A time of greeting will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 beginning at 10:00 AM at Hopeland United Methodist Church, 295 N. Clay Road, Lititz, followed by a celebration of life service at 10:30 AM, with Pastors Paul Miller and Russell Eberly officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions in Virginia's memory may be made to Hopeland United Methodist Church, 295 North Clay Road Lititz, PA 17543 or Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.