Virginia M. Spellman, a resident of Willow Valley Retirement Communities in Willow Street, PA since 1988, and formerly of Unionville, PA, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021. She was 98 years old. Born April 22, 1922, Virginia was the only child of Grace (nee MacKinnon) and John Wyatt Morris of Abington, PA and Stone Harbor, NJ. She was a graduate of Abington High School. Upon her graduation, Virginia worked at a bank in Philadelphia until her marriage to James Earl Spellman, Sr. on May 16, 1942. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, who died on April 10, 2009.
Virginia loved music, and enjoyed playing the piano as well as the organ. She had a lovely singing voice and was a member of her church choir in Unionville for many years, singing solos and often being asked to sing at weddings and funerals. She was also a member of the chorus at the Manor at Willow Valley. Virginia also put in countless hours volunteering at the Oxford Manor Nursing Home in Oxford, PA as well as the Marathon Manor in FL.
Virginia is survived by her three children: Beverly (Martin, deceased) Paul of Annapolis, MD, Dr. John E. (Barbara) Spellman of West Chester, PA, and Dr. James E. (Deborah) Spellman, Jr. of Milton, DE and their families, including 10 grandchildren and 12, soon to be 13, great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held later in the Spring. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
