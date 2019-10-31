Virginia M. Groff, 88, of Paradise Twp., passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital with her family by her side. Born in Paradise Twp., she was the daughter of the late Andrew Rhea and S. Elizabeth (Porter) Brown. Virginia shared 65 years of marriage with her husband George E. Groff before he died in 2015.
She graduated from Paradise High School in 1942. In addition to being a wonderful homemaker, Virginia worked as a waitress at the former Dutch Town & Country Inn, Paradise, then she managed The Bay Window gift and sub shop in Vintage and lastly as a cafeteria lady and custodian for Pequea Valley School District
Virginia was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church. She always cared for others and enjoyed her family, especially when her grandchildren and great-grandchildren visited. Virginia enjoyed embroidery and sewing, and cheering for Penn State, the Phillies and the Steelers.
Surviving Virginia are her five children, George E. Groff, Jr., husband of Linda (Feister) of Carlisle, Gary L. Groff, husband of Beth (Book) of Willow Street, Bonnie L. (Groff) Wanner, wife of the late C. Allen Wanner of Gap, Gerald F. Groff of Lancaster and Dennis R. Groff, husband of Sondra (Gregg) of Paradise; and her 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Her sister Doris Hatz preceded Virginia in death.
Virginia's family will receive friends for 10-11 AM, followed by a celebration of her life at 11 AM with Rev. Eugene Errickson officiating, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. John's United Methodist Church, 3001 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA 17652. Private interment in the adjoining cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Kindly consider mailing a contribution in Virginia's memory to Gordonville Fire & EMS Co., P.O. Box 23, Gordonville, PA 17529, with "Ambulance Fund" in the memo.
To send online condolences, please visit BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644