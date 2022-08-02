Virginia M. "Ginny" Zimmerman, 85 formerly of Mount Joy, passed away on July 31, 2022 at the Masonic Villages of Elizabethtown. She was the wife of the late Franklin Zimmerman who died in 2012. Ginny is survived by her two children, Brenda (Gary) Heisey of Lebanon and James (Tammy Smith) Zimmerman of Lancaster, her six grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter. A brother William (Sandra Felty) Wittick of Maytown also survives. She was preceded in death by her daughter Heidi and sister Jean Neidig.
Ginny was a graduate of the Columbia High School, class of 1954 and later the Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. As the wife of a U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, she worked as an RN at hospitals in Augsburg Germany, New Orleans, and Augusta, Georgia. After moving back to Lancaster County, she worked at the Manor Family Health Center in Millersville. Prior to moving to Masonic Villages, she attended St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church of Maytown and was active in social ministry and the Women of Evangelical Church of America. She was also a member of the LGH Alumni Association.
Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late William I. Jr. and Minnie Fuhrman Wittick.
A funeral service will be held at the Sell Chapel, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 12 noon. Interment to follow in Camp Hill Cemetery, Mount Joy. A viewing will be held from 11 to 12. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. John's Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 96, Maytown, PA 17550. Please send online condolences to www.sheetzfuneralhome.com