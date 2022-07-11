Virginia M. "Ginny" Groff, age 78 of Lancaster, PA, passed away at the Mount Joy Hospice Center on Friday, July 8, 2022. She was the wife of the late Dennis Ray Babb and the late Rodney R. Groff, Sr. She was born in Reading, daughter of the late Harry Sr. & Verna F. Groff Harman. In the past she attended Faith Tabernacle. She enjoyed antiquing and playing Bingo.
Surviving are 2 children: Danielle E. Babb of Lancaster, Christopher Babb husband of Linda Forte of Lancaster, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, brother Chester E. Harman of Pequea. She was preceded in death by 5 siblings: Harry Jr., John, Ernest, Kathryn Harman and Esther Steele.
Funeral service will take place from the Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA, on Thursday, July 14th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the Mt. Hope Methodist Cemetery. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »