Virginia M. "Ginny" Bowman, 70, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Born in South River, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Leona (Mickiewicz) Grabowski. She was the loving wife of Donald R. "Don" Bowman, with whom she shared 52 years of marriage.
Ginny was a woman who always let you know what was on her mind. She was loved by her customers at Yorgey's over the past 8 years and spent her spare time gardening and doing yard work, and spoiling her dogs Lola, Trixie, and Chance. She became a certified scuba diver at the age of 50 and would make frequent trips to the Florida Keys to scuba dive. Most importantly, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be very much missed.
In addition to her husband Don, Ginny is survived by her sons, David Bowman (wife, Kelly) of Houston, TX and Scott Bowman (wife, Jodi) of Bradenton, FL; and her brother, Chester Grabowski of Corpus Christi, TX; as well as five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Loved ones are invited to attend a Visitation at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584 on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ginny's name to the Animal Rescue of one's choosing.
To leave online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com