Virginia M. "Gini" Haskell, age 100, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Garden Spot Village. She was born in Rockland, Maine, on November 29, 1922 and was the daughter of the late Earl J. & Cora Frances Jones Haskell. In 1943 she received Christ as her Savior at a gospel meeting in East Orange, NJ where John 3:16 was preached. She came to learn that it was the best decision she ever made, and that Christians are not perfect but forgiven. In the past she attended Bryn Mawr Gospel Hall, Oxford Bible Chapel and then Monterey Chapel. Some of her favorite chapters in the Bible are Psalm 139 and Psalm 27. She had numerous jobs in her lifetime, but her main place of employment was with Deluxe Check Printers.
She enjoyed time spent with her friends who shared her love of the Lord Jesus and spreading the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ with anyone she would meet. Gini was very hospitable to numerous Christians and was generous to the churches she was in fellowship with over the years. She also enjoyed having her westie terrier dogs as family members in her home.
She was preceded in death by 6 siblings. Nieces and nephews (including "great" and "great great") survive.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA, on August 12th beginning with the viewing at 9:00 a.m. followed by the service at 10:30 a.m. with her dear friend Lindsay Parks officiating. Interment in the Bellevue Presbyterian Cemetery in Gap, PA.
A living tribute »