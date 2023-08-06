Virginia L. Whiskeyman, 87, of Lititz, passed away at UPMC Lititz, Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Grace (Baker) Rockey.
Virginia worked as the cafeteria manager at Burrow's Elementary School, Lancaster, until her retirement. A tireless defender for animal rights, Virginia belonged to the United Against Puppy Mills advocacy group. She found great joy in providing pet therapy for local nursing homes along with her faithful companion dog, Goldie. Virginia also had a large Teddy Bear collection and enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports of all kinds.
Viriginia is survived by her daughter, Lisa Hardy, wife of Gary, of Lititz; daughter-in-law, Lauri Whiskeyman, of Davenport, IA; grandchildren: Rachel Whiskeyman, of Bostson, MA and Daniel Whiskeyman, of Davenport, IA, and Ryan (Renee), Matthew (Mallory), and Neil (Ashley) Hardy, all of Lititz; and great-grandchildren: Liam and Lilly Hardy, and one great-grandchild on the way. She was preceded by her son, David Whiskeyman.
Memorial Services for Virginia will begin at 11 AM "or so" on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home for visitation from 10:30 AM until 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Virginia's memory may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com