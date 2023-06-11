Virginia L. Rambo, 100, of Landisville, formerly of Royersford, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023 at LGH. Born in Royersford, PA she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mable (Priestly) Egolf. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Rambo who passed away in 1985.
Virginia attended Royersford High School, class of 1940. She worked at the former Horning Chevrolet as a bookkeeper.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Terry L. Baker of Mountville; two beloved grandchildren, Andrew husband of Lauren of Lititz, Kelli Baker of Lancaster, a great-grandson, Cameron, and her longtime friend, Betty Weeks of Royersford, PA.
Private Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Virginia's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com