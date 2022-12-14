Virginia L. Meier

Virginia Lee Meier, 81, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Mennonite Home. Born in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. Stone II and Ruth (Shippy) Stone. Virginia was the beloved wife of Richard W. Meier, and they celebrated 62 years of marriage this past May.
Virginia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who devoted her time to her family and home. She loved sewing and crafting of all kinds. An active member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Lititz, Virginia formerly served on the Altar Guild and with the Women of Mt. Calvary for many years. She was a member of Do-Pas-O Square Dance Club. She also was a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved her family and spending time with them.
Along with her husband, Virginia is survived by two children: Deborah Lucia and her husband John of Crown Point, IN, and Richard W. Meier, Jr. and his wife Barbara of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren: John and Michael Lucia, Katrina Rhodes and Shaun Meier; and five great-grandchildren: Kimber, Kensley, Kohen, John Michael and Tommy. Also surviving are brothers Charles E. Stone III and Robert Stone, and sisters Martha Gruberman and Barbara Robinson. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Sherryl Smith in 2008; a grandson, Andrew James Meier in 1996; a brother, Steven Stone, and two sisters, Kathleen Stone and Joyce Markham.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 308 Petersburg Road, Lititz, PA, 19543, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 AM. Services and interment will also be held in Homewood, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Virginia's memory may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church at the above address. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com