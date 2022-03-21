Virginia L. "Ginny" Wolf, 72, of Denver, passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home on Friday, March 18, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Virginia Foster and the sister of the late Alice "Bimmy" Harvey (Dr. William Harvey) and Edward Foster (Nancy) of Pittsburgh. She was a loving wife, married to Gilbert "Gibby" Wolf for 43 years until his passing in 2013. She was the loving, protective, friend to her daughters Kristin (Dan) Labezius and Andrea (Bert Dutt) Wolf. Ginny was the adoring grandma to her grands as she affectionately called them, Katie, Abby and Jake. Her third and favorite daughter was her dog and faithful friend, Ruby.
Ginny was a registered nurse for 43 years. She graduated from Ohio Valley Hospital School of Nursing in 1970. She spent many years working in the State Hospital system in both Pittsburgh and Wernersville, PA. She spent 25+ years taking care of Veterans at the Lebanon VA hospital. She was a dedicated nurse that took pride in providing the best quality of care to her patients. She never cut corners when it came to the care she gave. In her retirement she enjoyed her time volunteering and filling in as the cook at Arch Street Center. She was able to use her love of cooking and her years of mental health experience all while at the center. She loved the members and had fond memories of her time spent at Arch Street.
Ginny loved fiercely and was a caretaker for many on and off the clock. She raised her daughters to be strong, independent and to care for others. She was always there for her family and friends during the good and most difficult times.
Kristin and Andrea would like to thank her friends that spent time with her after the loss of her beloved husband. She truly loved you all. And thank you to Dr. John and Dr. Chris Brabazon for the wonderful care you both provided to our parents over the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Arch Street Center, 629 N Market St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or at www.archstreetcenter.org.
A viewing will be held on Thurs., March 24th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA and the funeral will begin at 12 p.m. www.goodfuneral.com