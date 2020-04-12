Virginia L. "Ginny" Siegrist, 80, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Wednesday, April 08, 2020 at Mennonite Home. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Mae (Morgan) Studer. Ginny was the wife of the late Robert D. Siegrist.
Ginny is survived by a daughter, Tammy (Robert, Jr.) Sangrey of Lancaster and her son, Robert D., Jr., (Bridget Shopf) Siegrist of Columbia; 3 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and two sisters.
Unfortunately, due to health concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19) the family will be postponing Ginny's celebration of life service and will make an announcement at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ironville United Methodist Church, 4020 Holly Drive, Columbia, PA 17512 or Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201-0001, billygraham.org/support
