Virginia L. “Ginny” Landis, 82 passed away peacefully on January 21, 2022 with her daughter by her side.
Born in York, PA on August 12, 1939 she was the daughter of Linden “Bud” and Grace Holtzapple Gladfelter. She was married to Bill Landis for 52 years until his passing in 2013.
She graduated from William Penn Senior High School Class of 1957 and earned her teaching degree from Millersville Teacher’s College in 1961. Her first teaching assignment was with the Conestoga Valley School District in a one-room Amish schoolhouse. The Gibbon’s School in Bird-In-Hand held many precious memories and lifelong friendships. Her time there was captured in a series of pictures taken by a Lancaster Newspaper photographer in the early 1970s. The pictures were featured in the book “A Pictorial History of Lancaster Pennsylvania in the 20th Century.”
After many years of teaching, and then choosing to stay at home to raise their daughter, Ginny was offered an opportunity to help friends with the startup of a small typesetting business in 1983. She was excited to continue with a career that incorporated her love of language. She proofread hundreds of books from authors and publishers from all over the world until her retirement in 2014. Archetype, now known as North Market Street Graphics, still operates in downtown Lancaster.
Ginny enjoyed gardening, paying bridge, a good cup of coffee, summer vacations in Rehoboth Beach, DE, and watching her grandson play baseball. She even played in a bocce ball league at Buchanan Park for several years. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. She delighted in bringing a quality store-bought baked good to a family get together and declaring that not only did she make it herself, but packaged it herself as well.
Ginny will be dearly missed by her daughter Susan Leid, son-in-law Brian and grandson Zachary. She will also be missed by her sisters Bonnie Lerman of Dover, PA and Sue Vasquez (Claudio) of Guarajuato, Mexico, as well as many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
The family would like to sincerely thank the caring and compassionate staff of Juniper Village at Mount Joy who took such great care of our Mom for the last 3 ½ years. We would also like to thank Masonic Village Hospice for their compassion and guidance over the last several weeks.
Per Ginny’s wishes there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to your local Alzheimer’s Association or Juniper Village Benevolent Fund, 607 Hearthstone Ln., Mount Joy, PA 17552
Friends may send online condolences to SnyderFuneralHome.com