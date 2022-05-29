Virginia L. "Ginny" Herr, 79, formerly of Brownstown and Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Faithful Living, Denver. She was the loving wife of Benjamin F. Herr, Jr., with whom she shared 51 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2016. Born in Salisbury Township, she was the daughter of the late Hayes and Sarah (Carr) Montgomery.
Ginny attended Pequea Valley High School. Enjoying children, she performed daily childcare for 40 years. She then worked for many years at Oregon Dairy Farmer's Market as a deli associate. In her spare time, Ginny could be found reading books, listening to Christian radio, assembling puzzles, and walking. She and her husband attended James Street Mennonite Church in Lancaster.
She is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Dussinger, wife of Glenn, and Sherry Showalter, both of New Holland, and a son, Doug Herr, husband of Shannon Griffith, of Adamstown. She is also survived by a brother, Norman Montgomery, of White Horse, a sister, Mary Charlton, of Oxford, 7 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Herr, sisters, Helen Nafziger and Ida Mae Montgomery, and brothers, Lawrence, Ben, Charles, Chester, and Robert Montgomery.
A Celebration of Ginny's Life will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at James Street Mennonite Church, 323 West James Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, with a time to visit with the family from 3:30 p.m.4:30 p.m.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ginny's memory to Caring Hospice Services of Central Pennsylvania, 101 Good Drive, 1st Floor, Lancaster, PA 17603.
