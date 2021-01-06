Virginia L. "Ginnie" Miller, age 91, formerly of Gap, PA, passed away at Calvary Homes on Monday, January 4, 2021. She was the wife of the late Robert B. Miller, Jr., who passed away on September 4, 2004. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late William E. & Cecil Stowell Gast. She was an associate member of Calvary Church and a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church of Paradise. She graduated from McCaskey High School class of 1948. Ginnie was employed by Local 414, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers as their business office manager, retiring in 1992. She loved the Word of God and shared that love with others through her participation in Child Evangelism Fellowship and Bible Memory Association.
Surviving are 2 children: Bonnie L. wife of Paul Thimm of Mohnton, PA, Robert B. III husband of LaNita Trainor Miller of Leola, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her sister-in-law, Betty Ludwig Gast of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by 2 siblings: William E. Gast and Lois Dunlap.
Services will be private with interment in the Sadsbury Friends Burial Grounds of Gap. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »