Virginia L. Gambler, 93, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at St. Anne’s Retirement Community where she had resided for the past 18 months. She was the wife of the late Robert M. Gambler who preceded her in death in 1996. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Clarence L. and Bertha Clark Bridges.
A 1946 graduate of Columbia High School, Ginny retired from Armstrong World Industries in 1988 where she was employed as a receptionist for 25 years of service. After retirement, she began Ginny’s Dog Grooming business.
A member of the Ironville United Methodist Church, she enjoyed listening to big band music, dancing, particularly the Jitterbug, the company of her pets, traveling throughout the states attending Bob’s USS Bataan reunions, meeting his ex-Navy mates, making new friends. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family especially on holidays and special occasions.
A special thanks to Ginny’s neighbors where she lived the past 33 years for lending a helping hand caring for her when needed and to the staff of St. Anne’s Retirement Community for their kindness and excellent care given to her during her stay there.
She is survived by her children: Gerald L. Paules, Jr., Thomas F. Paules (Melanie), Ricky L. Paules (Donna), Melissa A. Lewis (Dan); step children Ken Gambler (Sharon), Rick Gambler (Peg), Renee Wagner (Jim), Lois Levi (Arkady), Gail Gilbert (Warren); grandchildren: Andrew, David and Hallie Paules, Janelle Harding (Matthew); step grandchildren: Jensen (Stacy) and Talon Lewis, Alyssa Roth, Brianna Wagner, Gregory Gambler and numerous other step grandchildren; great grandchildren: Milo Kerns, Brayden Paules and numerous other step great grandchildren. She always enjoyed seeing everyone in her extended family. Her son Stephen W. Paules, grandson Randall T. Paules and a special cousin Clark Gabriel preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held at Ironville U.M Church, 4020 Holly Dr., Columbia, PA 17512 on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Greg Impink, officiating. Interment will be held in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens at the convenience of the family. All are invited to greet the family at a luncheon at the church immediately following the service. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions in Ginny’s memory to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy E., Lancaster, PA 17602 (www.humanepa.org) would be deeply appreciated.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
