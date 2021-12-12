Virginia L. Creek, 78, of Trinity House Apartments, Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was born in Harrisburg, daughter of the late Charles E. and Virginia Rippley Creek. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at St. Anne's Retirement Community and Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for 35 years before her retirement in 1998. She was a loving and caring person who loved and enjoyed her cats and baking Christmas cookies.
She is survived by her children: Russell Kissinger III, York; Cheri L. Guynn, York and John B. (April) Splain, Interlachen, FL. Three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 31 South Eighth Street, Columbia on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. with visitation from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 P.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Pet Vet Express, 100 Columbia Ave., Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »