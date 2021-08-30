Virginia L. Clapsaddle, 87, formerly of Mount Joy, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021. Born December 4, 1933 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Anna (Myers) Bing and was also preceded in death by her husband, Tommy E. Clapsaddle, Sr. and siblings, Joan Cosey and Herbert Bing.
Retired as a bank teller, she attended Mount Pleasant Brethren in Christ Church, Mount Joy and the Red Hat Society. She was an avid sports fan of the Phillies and Nittany Lions.
Surviving are her children; Tommy E., Jr., husband of Kelly Clapsaddle of Port Orange, Florida, Roxanne M., wife of Tom Wilson of Palmyra, Deborah K., wife of Jeffrey Miller of Lititz, Candace L. Clapsaddle of Manheim, and Shawna L., wife of John Cihak of Middletown; twelve grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, September 3, 2021 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra preceded by a visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Caring Hospice, 101 Good Drive, Unit 1, Lancaster, PA 17603.
