Virginia L. Boyd, 94, of Masonic Villages, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born in Perryville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Raymond R. and Susie (Owens) Graham. Virginia was the wife of the late Paul F. Boyd who passed away on May 29, 2014.
Virginia worked in the Hempfield High School cafeteria for over 30 years. She was a member of Pearl Street United Methodist Church and a twalker at Park City. Virginia enjoyed traveling.
Virginia is survived by a sister, Janet Brandt, wife of Aldus of Salunga and three brothers, James Graham of Columbia, Raymond Graham, husband of Joyce of Strasburg, and Harold Graham, husband of Betty of Honeybrook.
She was preceded in death by a son, Paul Boyd Jr.; a sister, Mildred Eckman; and six brothers, Vernon, John, Ernest, Kenneth, Donald, and Paul Graham.
Unfortunately, due to health concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19) the family will be postponing Virginia's celebration of life service and will make an announcement at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Villages Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
