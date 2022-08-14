Virginia K. Brady, 90, of St. Ann's Retirement Community and formerly of Willow Street, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born and raised in Sullivan, MO, she was the daughter of the late Warren W. and Mary (Stater) Kuhn.
She shared 37 years of marriage with her husband and pharmacist, William J. Brady, before his death in 1991. Ginny was the mother of Patricia Brady, wife of Cmdr. Jeffrey R. Cuskey of Boseman, MT, Michael K. Brady of Galena, MD, and Joseph T. Brady, husband of Shawn of Fairbanks, AK; and the grandmother of five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ginny was preceded in death by her brother Richard W. Kuhn, and her sister Barbara Erickson.
Virginia was a graduate of Sullivan (MO) High School, Class of 1949, Washington University (St. Louis, MO) with a B.F.A. in 1953, and Millersville University with a Master's in Education in 1972. She was a life member of Phi Lambda Theta, and she was twice President of Beta Omicron Chapter at Millersville University. Ginny taught 28 years for Solanco School District in the Providence, Drumore, and Clermont buildings before retiring in 1993.
She served as an elected Pequea Township Supervisor, many years as Chairperson of the Board. Ginny was appointed to serve on the Lancaster County Planning Commission, as well as one year on the Lancaster County Agriculture Reserve Board.
Ginny was a parishioner at St. Mary's Catholic Church since 1962, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister.
Ginny supported the Conestoga Area Historical Society as a life member; Girls Scouts of America as a sustaining member; Lancaster Farmland Trust; she held Honorary membership in the Keystone Chapter of Military Officers Association of America; and the PA State Association of Township Supervisors.
In addition, Virginia was a licensed private pilot. Her hobbies were quilting and Pysanky egg decorating. Before her marriage to William, she was a designer, working in St. Louis, MO and Milwaukee, WI.
Virginia traveled extensively. She had been inside both Arctic and Antarctic Circles; on safari to the Okavango Delta area of Africa; The Galapagos Islands; and to Australia, Russia, South America, North America, including Hawaii and Alaska.
A Mass of Christian Burial with The Rev. Brian T. Olkowski as Celebrant, will take place 10 AM Friday, August 19, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Private Interment in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
