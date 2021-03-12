Virginia J. (Habecker) Miller, age 84, of Wrightsville, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Columbia. Born in Columbia on April 15, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Gamber Habecker and the late Ida Margaret (Sourbear) Habecker. She was the loving wife of Donald L. Miller; they celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on December 28, 2020.
Known by family and friends as Ginny, she was a graduate of Columbia High School and Millersville State Teachers College. She taught 6th grade for the Eastern York School District at Wrightsville Elementary, retiring after 27 years of service. Ginny loved teaching, and cherished every minute spent educating the youth of Wrightsville.
Ginny was a member of Fairmount United Methodist Church. She enjoyed family genealogy. Ginny loved to travel, she visited 48 states and many countries abroad.
In addition to her husband, Ginny is survived by her daughter, Donna Lee Miller of Wrightsville. She was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Gates and her brother, George Habecker.
A funeral service to celebrate Ginny's life will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Fairmount United Methodist Church 5835 Furnace Road, York, with Pastor Eddie Hutcheson officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the church on Monday from 10:30 to 11:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ginny's memory may be made to Fairmount United Methodist Church, 5835 Furnace Road, York, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.