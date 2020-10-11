Virginia Hoover, 101, passed away peacefully of natural causes Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Landis Homes. Virginia was born to George and Anna Sauder and grew up with her four siblings on the family farm in East Earl Township. She married Harlan Hoover and eventually moved to Elizabethtown, where Harlan became pastor of Bossler Mennonite Church. Both were active in farm life, raising six children, and serving the church congregation through hospitality. Virginia's enduring love of sewing produced clothing for her children and herself, as well as many hand-made quilts. In recent years she helped to finish hundreds of comforters for distribution by Mennonite Central Committee.
Her life was shaped by a steady faith in God's loving care. She was kind, gracious, and resilient and enjoyed keeping up with the news from her 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
She is survived by five children: Carl (Janet Barge), Manheim, Clifford (Jane Martin), Westbrook, ME, Nelson (Carol Hess), Lancaster, Nancy (Richard Baggé), Waxhaw, NC and Jeffrey (Laura Lynch), Cedar Rapids, IA, and a son-in-law, Nelson Habecker of Lancaster. She is also survived by her sister Kathryn (J. Eby Hershey), Lititz.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and husband, were a daughter, Janet Habecker, a daughter-in-law, Elaine Hoover, a brother, Melvin Sauder, and two sisters, Celestine Eberly and Leila Zimmerman.
A private family burial will be held this week. A service of remembrance will occur at a later time. Her family is grateful for the care she received from the staff of Landis Homes.
Memorial gifts may be made to Mennonite Central Committee at https://donate.mcc.org or mailed to: MCC, PO Box 500, Akron, PA 17501 or to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
