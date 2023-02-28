Virginia "Ginny" Stauffer, age 94, formerly of Paradise and Kinzers, passed away at Garden Spot Village, New Holland, PA, on Saturday, February 25, 2023. She was born on July 22, 1928, in Vintage, daughter of the late Albert & Ruth Myers Louden.
After her father passed away in 1932 and her mother began working as a housekeeper, Ginny lived with her grandparents until she married Harlan "Mose" Kreider Stauffer in 1949. At that time, she began assisting her husband with his plumbing business. He passed away in April 1992.
She always had a creative streak, and during her school years, she danced in a play, sang in chorus, played sousaphone in the band, and played violin in the school Orchestra. Ginny continued playing violin later in life as a member of the Senior Orchestra of Lancaster.
She graduated from the former Paradise High School. During her years as a busy wife and mother, Ginny learned to paint and draw in a variety of media, including watercolors, acrylics, oils and charcoal. She painted some portraits and animal likenesses, but landscapes were her favorites. As a member of the Mary Feree Society in Paradise, she entered her paintings into shows, winning second place in Lancaster County while competing for Nationals. She also sold much of her art, and she didn't limit herself to canvas. Over the years, Ginny painted saw blades, glass jugs, and milk cans. Photos of some of her paintings are hosted online and shared on the "Ginny's Art" Facebook page. Ginny was also active in the fiber arts. She made and repaired clothing and even knitted a cabled sweater as her first knitting projects. She also hand-stitched quilts with other crafters and crocheted & knitted blankets and baby items for family, friends, and various charities.
She loved to travel and often took trips with her family to a cabin in Colonel Denning State Park. Ginny also vacationed in a variety of places with family and friends, including Maine, Wyoming, the Outer Banks, Scotland, and Hawaii, which was her favorite.
Ginny is survived by three children: Nancy wife of James Hudson of Elloree, SC, Allen husband of Sharon Stauffer of Thomasville, PA, Harold Stauffer of Lancaster, two grandchildren: Sherry wife of Matt Cekala and Rick husband of Courtney Stauffer. She was preceded in death by her husband, a daughter Sally Eby and her beloved mini-poodle Mattie.
A memorial service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA, on Saturday, March 4th at 2 p.m, with a greeting time from 1 p.m. until time of service. Interment will take place in the Paradise Presbyterian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. East, Lancaster, PA 17602 or to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA. 17604. The family wishes to thank those who cared for Ginny and brought her comfort during her final days. shiveryfuneralhome.com