Virginia "Ginny" Regitz, 81, of Pequea, passed away on February 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Loy and Ruth Ryan and the wife of Ralph Regitz, celebrating 62 years of marriage on February 1.
Ginny was a very active member of Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, participating in many aspects of the church over the years. She was also involved in many activities her children became involved in, including Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Pennsylvania State Police Camp Cadet of Lancaster County. Even when her children were no longer involved, she continued to stay active in these activities for the children of her community.
She worked for Penn Manor school district as a cafeteria worker until her retirement. After retirement she continued volunteering in the elementary school to assist the teachers and school administration.
Ginny is survived by her husband, Ralph; her six children, seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Loy and William Ryan, and sisters, Verna Mae Kripplebauer and Mary Ryan.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, 673 Martic Heights Drive, Pequea, PA from 9AM-11AM with a service to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to some of Ginny's passions, including the Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church Sunday School, Boy Scouts of America (Conestoga River District), 630 Janet Ave. Suite B-114, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Pennsylvania State Police Camp Cadet Troop J, www. http://campcadetoflancastercounty.com/
