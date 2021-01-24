Virginia "Ginny" M. Prettyman passed on at the age of 94, at the Long Home at Highland in Lancaster, PA on January 19, 2021. She was born in Fayetteville, WV to the late Grover and Mary (Snuffer) Scott. She was the loving wife of the late Kermit Prettyman. Ginny lived in West Virginia, Ohio, Arizona, and Pennsylvania but never lost her southern drawl.
Ginny loved and cared for her family her entire life. For most of her career, she served as a homemaker and the matriarch of her family but was very fond of her career as an electronic assembler as well. Through the years, Ginny and Kermit could be found feeding the birds and squirrels by hand around their home.
She is survived by two daughters: Gloria (Charles) Doll of Brownstown, PA and Patricia Prettyman of Ann Arbor, MI; three grandchildren: William Doll of Brownstown, PA, Michelle (Eric) Olson of Brooklyn, NY, and Hilary (John) McConnachie of Ann Arbor, MI; as well as four beloved great-grandchildren: Xander Olson and Adrian, Alec, and Scarlett McConnachie.
The family would like to thank Dr. John Ginder, the staff at the Long Home at Highland, Select Rehab, and Hospice and Community Care. Their skill, untiring care, and genuine compassion has been a blessing.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family in her former hometown, Sun City West, AZ. In memory of Ginny, take a moment to be grateful for your loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ginny's memory to Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike Mount Joy, PA 17552.
