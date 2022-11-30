Virginia "Ginny" G. Althoff, 92, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Paramount Senior Living in Maytown. Born Monday, June 9, 1930 in Robesonia, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Betty (Wimmershoff) Hixson. She was married 23 years to Richard E. Althoff who passed away in July 2021. Her first husband, Gerald H. Roland, passed away in June 1995.
A 1948 graduate of Elizabethtown High School, she also graduated in 1949 from Central Penn Business School. She retired in 1998 from Elizabethtown College where she worked as a secretary in the security department. She attended St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown for many years. Ginny was a wonderful cook and loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed playing cards.
Surviving are two children: a daughter Cheryl J. Bollendorf of Elizabethtown and a son Bruce E. Roland and wife Tracy of Landisville; four grandchildren: Daniel, Bethany, Kirsten and Chris; and a sister Gladys Montgomery of Elizabethtown.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 398 North Locust Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. Visitation with family will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Grandview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Virginia's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Boyer-Elizabethtown.com.
