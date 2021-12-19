Virginia “Ginny” Ferree Westcott, 97, of Lititz, PA, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Moravian Manor Communities. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Delmont Kennedy and Hazel Belle Bradshaw Ferree. She was the wife of the late Robert Whitaker Westcott, who died in May 1983.
A graduate of Peabody High School in Pittsburgh, she attended Edgewood Park College in Briarcliff Manor, NY and Pittsburgh Musical Institute.
Mrs. Westcott was a long-time member of Highland Presbyterian Church of Lancaster and served as a Deaconess. She worked as an Airline Agent for TWA for 15 years, and more recently worked in retail sales as an employee of Joyce Gibbel Gifts at the Lancaster Shopping Center.
She was a member of the Art Association of Pittsburgh, Elizabethtown Rotary Club for Women and the Iris Club.
Surviving are two daughters, Roberta “Robin” W., wife of Charles R. Sullivan of Dallas, TX and Wendy W., wife of Kenneth I. Huber of Lancaster; her grandchildren, Sylvia Sullivan of Tucson, AZ; Alan Sullivan of Dallas, TX; Diane Ibric of Charlotte, NC; and Denise Leithead of West Chester, PA; and two great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Service at Steinman Hall at Moravian Manor, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543 on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 10:30 AM with Chaplain Timothy Naisby officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Ginny’s memory with a contribution to the Moravian Manor Benevolent Care Fund at the address listed above or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To leave an online condolence, please visit