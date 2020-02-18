Virginia "Ginny" Evans Groom

Virginia "Ginny" Evans Groom, 77, of Columbia passed away on February 14th, 2020. She was born in Columbia to the late Nelson and Martha Evans and was a lifelong resident of Columbia. Ginny was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1961.

A celebration of Ginny's life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 at the American Legion Post 372, 329 Chestnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Landisville/Columbia.

