Virginia "Ginny" Evans Groom, 77, of Columbia passed away on February 14th, 2020. She was born in Columbia to the late Nelson and Martha Evans and was a lifelong resident of Columbia. Ginny was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1961.
A celebration of Ginny's life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 at the American Legion Post 372, 329 Chestnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Landisville/Columbia.
