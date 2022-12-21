Virginia "Ginny" Dawkins, 78, of Lancaster returned to her lord December 11, 2022. She was born to the late Walter and Mary Reid in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a graduate of Whites Institute and would often promote and donate to them throughout her life. Ginny obtained her nursing degree and spent her career serving as an RN to children with physical and intellectual disabilities at The Hattie Larlham Foundation as well as providing care to the children and their families directly in their homes.Ginny was strong in her faith and was devoted in her love for Jesus. She cared deeply for children and spent many years not only helping children as an RN but also as a foster parent. She was kind and took care for many. Ginny loved to tell stories to her sons and with each story a new piece of her life was shared. Most of all, Ginny loved being a mother and a grandmother. She will be deeply missed by everyone whose life she touched.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons Rob Dawkins (Karen) of Raleigh, NC; Tim Dawkins (Lindsey) of Penn Yan, NY, Kevin Dawkins (Dawn) of Lancaster, Keith Dawkins (Courtney) of Hudson, OH, and her siblings Kathrine Tribbey of CA and Kathryn Abraham of OH; 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in her passing by her husband Robert G. Dawkins and her brothers Roger Reid and Douglas Reid.
Services and interment will take place in the spring of 2023 in Ohio. To leave an online condolence, kindly visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
