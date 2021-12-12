Virginia “Ginny” A. Zecher Bross, 92, of Bethlehem and formerly of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 2, 2021 while in the care of Bethlehem Manor. She was the devoted wife of the late Edward F. “Ed” Bross, Sr. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William E., Jr. and Florence M. Brown Zecher.
Ginny was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey H.S., class of 1947. She was the manager of the cash room at F.W. Woolworth in Lancaster prior to becoming a stay-at-home Mom to her loving children. Ginny enjoyed trips to various vacation destinations and casinos. While a resident of New Jersey, she was active as a volleyball player and coach. Ginny will be remembered as a loving care giver to her late aunt, Grace Timmins and her willingness to help anyone in need.
Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Debra Babcock and her husband Gregg of The Villages, FL; son Edward F. Bross, Jr. and his wife Karen of Palmer Township; sister-in-law Martha Zecher of Strasburg, PA; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Eileen Tucker and brother, William E. Zecher III.
Services: Graveside Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Ginny’s arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: Memorial Remembrances may be made in Virginia's memory to St. Jude Children's Hospital. PO Box 50, Memphis, TN. 38101.
